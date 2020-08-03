e-paper
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Iconic Amul girl celebrates Rakhi in 'maska bandhan' way

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Iconic Amul girl celebrates Rakhi in ‘maska bandhan’ way

In Raksha Bandhan Amul Co-op has tweeted a cartoon of the Amul girl tying Rakhi on her brother’s wrist.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:14 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raksha Bandhan 2020 is being celebrated by Amul with this lovely cartoon.
Raksha Bandhan 2020 is being celebrated by Amul with this lovely cartoon.(Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

Raksha Bandhan 2020 is being celebrated today, on August 3, this year. It’s a day which celebrates the bond of love between a brother and a sister. Filled with baskets of sweets, chocolates and a whole lot of leg-pulling and gifts, it’s a precious day. There are many who are also taking to social media to showcase their love for their sweet – and at times silly – siblings. Amul too has joined in to wish everyone on the occasion with a special post. It features the iconic Amul girl.

Posted a few hours ago, the diary corporation has tweeted a cartoon of the Amul girl tying Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. The text on the image reads “Maska Bandhan”. The utterly butterly wonderful artwork depicts the joyous occasion perfectly.

“Celebrating #RakhshaBandhan across the country as brothers and sisters bond,” reads the caption.

The tweet has already garnered over 800 likes and more than 100 retweets.

Take a look:

On August 2, Amul also shared a heartening clip to showcase the bond between a brother and a sister, especially those who couldn’t meet this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Chances are the clip may leave you emotional and misty eyed.

“This Raksha Bandhan, #Amul celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters who are away from each other. While the pandemic may keep us apart, no distance is large enough to weaken our bond. Stay safe and send love to your siblings. #HappyRakshaBandhan !,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and more than 730 likes. Here’s how tweeple reacted to this heart-warming clip

What are your thoughts on Amul’s tweets for Raksha Bandhan?

