Rani the rhino gives birth to calf named Yuvaraj at Patna Zoo. See pic

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:30 IST

Patna Zoo has welcomed yet another rhinoceros. A rhino named Rani gave birth to a calf in the morning on June 16. Now the zoo has 13 rhinos in all. A picture of the mother and calf was shared on Twitter and it’s making people smile. Not only is the photo all kinds of adorable, the calf’s name, matching its mother, is equally delightful. The newborn calf has been named Yuvraaj.

“Good news from Patna Zoo. Our Rhino Rani has given birth to male calf Yuvaraj at 4.30 am today. 13th Rhino in our zoo currently,” posted IAS officer Dipak Kumar Singh on Twitter. His tweet, complete with a picture of the mother-calf duo, has collected over 2,400 likes and more than 500 retweets.

The tweet has collected a ton of wonderful comments from tweeple.

“May the divine give the baby a long and healthy life and save from real animals. Thanks for posting the pic, filled my heart with happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love the name. Yuvraj suits him a lot. Congratulations to all and to mommy dear,” added another. “Wow, so cute!” commented a third.

“That’s amazing sir. Now two calves Gudiya and Yuvraj,” posted an individual. Gudiya is another calf that was recently born at the zoo to a rhino named Gauri. A video of two was shared on Twitter IFS official Sudha Ramen.

Just born Rhino calf and her mother Gauri. This little baby calf takes all efforts to stand, soon after the birth under the mother's supervision. Rare footage. Credits to Patna Zoo, leading the way in exsitu conservation of Rhino @ImRo45 @KP24 @CZA_Delhi @moefcc @DEFCCOfficial pic.twitter.com/452T3G0Du3 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 9, 2020

Days after Gudiya’s birth, Dipak Kumar Singh also shared this adorable clip of the mother-daughter duo playing around at the zoo.

It was an eventful morning for Gauri the #rhino mom and her new daughter Gudiya.



And the excitement hasn't stopped! Gudiya is burning her child-like energy by running literal circles with her mom, taking baths, and indulging in snacks at her outdoor habitat at the #Patna #Zoo. pic.twitter.com/zFzElg3yjJ — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) May 29, 2020

Aren’t Gudiya and Yuvraaj adorable? What do you think?

Also Read | 100-year-old Diego saves Galapagos turtle species, heads back home for retirement