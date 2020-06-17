e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rani the rhino gives birth to calf named Yuvaraj at Patna Zoo. See pic

Rani the rhino gives birth to calf named Yuvaraj at Patna Zoo. See pic

Yuvaraj the baby rhino now the 13th rhinoceros in Patna zoo.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhino Rani and calf Yuvraaj seen in this picture.
Rhino Rani and calf Yuvraaj seen in this picture. (Twitter/@DipakKrIAS)
         

Patna Zoo has welcomed yet another rhinoceros. A rhino named Rani gave birth to a calf in the morning on June 16. Now the zoo has 13 rhinos in all. A picture of the mother and calf was shared on Twitter and it’s making people smile. Not only is the photo all kinds of adorable, the calf’s name, matching its mother, is equally delightful. The newborn calf has been named Yuvraaj.

“Good news from Patna Zoo. Our Rhino Rani has given birth to male calf Yuvaraj at 4.30 am today. 13th Rhino in our zoo currently,” posted IAS officer Dipak Kumar Singh on Twitter. His tweet, complete with a picture of the mother-calf duo, has collected over 2,400 likes and more than 500 retweets.

The tweet has collected a ton of wonderful comments from tweeple.

“May the divine give the baby a long and healthy life and save from real animals. Thanks for posting the pic, filled my heart with happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love the name. Yuvraj suits him a lot. Congratulations to all and to mommy dear,” added another. “Wow, so cute!” commented a third.

“That’s amazing sir. Now two calves Gudiya and Yuvraj,” posted an individual. Gudiya is another calf that was recently born at the zoo to a rhino named Gauri. A video of two was shared on Twitter IFS official Sudha Ramen.

Days after Gudiya’s birth, Dipak Kumar Singh also shared this adorable clip of the mother-daughter duo playing around at the zoo.

Aren’t Gudiya and Yuvraaj adorable? What do you think?

Also Read | 100-year-old Diego saves Galapagos turtle species, heads back home for retirement

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In