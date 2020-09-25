e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out unexploded landmines in Cambodia

Rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out unexploded landmines in Cambodia

Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, was awarded the PDSA’s Gold Medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion” after discovering 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:01 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
London
Magawa is photographed in Siem, Cambodia.
Magawa is photographed in Siem, Cambodia. (AP)
         

A rat has for the first time won a British charity’s top civilian award for animal bravery, receiving the honor for searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia.

Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, was awarded the PDSA’s Gold Medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion” after discovering 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years, according to the charity.

First known as the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, PDSA started as a free veterinary clinic in 1917 and has heroic animals since 1943.

Magawa was trained by a Belgian organization that has taught rats to find landmines for more than 20 years. The group, APOPO, works with programs in Cambodia, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to clear millions of mines left behind from wars and conflicts.

Magawa is the group’s most successful rat, having cleared more than 141,000 square meters of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields.

APOPO chief executive Christophe Cox described Magawa’s medal as a huge honor “for our animal trainers.’’

“But also it is big for the people in Cambodia, and all the people around the world who are suffering from landmines,’’ Cox said. “The PDSA Gold Medal award brings the problem of landmines to global attention.”

This photo is issued by the PDSA, People's Dispensary for Sick Animals.
This photo is issued by the PDSA, People's Dispensary for Sick Animals. ( AP )

More than 60 million people in 59 countries continue to be threatened by landmines and unexploded ordinance, according to APOPO. In 2018, landmines and other remnants of war killed or injured 6,897 people, the group says.

While many rodents can be trained to detect scents and will work at repetitive tasks for food rewards, APOPO decided that giant African pouched rats were best suited to landmine clearance because of their African origins and lifespan of up to eight years.

Their size allows the rats to walk across mine fields without triggering the explosives - and do it much more quickly than people.

The PDSA’s Gold Medal has been awarded since 2002 to recognize bravery and acts of exceptional devotion by animals in civilian service. It is considered the animal equivalent of the George Cross, a decoration for heroism.

Before Magawa, all the recipients were dogs.

A British animal charity has for the first time awarded its top civilian honor to a rat, recognizing the rodent for his ``lifesaving bravery and devotion” in searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia.
A British animal charity has for the first time awarded its top civilian honor to a rat, recognizing the rodent for his ``lifesaving bravery and devotion” in searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia. ( AP )

PDSA also awards the Dickin Medal for military service. The medal has been awarded to 34 dogs, 32 pigeons, four horses and one cat since it was created in 1943.

tags
top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
CSK vs DC live: Dhawan falls but DC still on top courtesy Shaw fifty
CSK vs DC live: Dhawan falls but DC still on top courtesy Shaw fifty
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In