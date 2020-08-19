e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Raveena Tandon’s ‘expectation vs reality’ meme will make you giggle

Raveena Tandon’s ‘expectation vs reality’ meme will make you giggle

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share an image without any caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raveena Tandon’s tweet prompted people to share various reactions.
Raveena Tandon’s tweet prompted people to share various reactions. (Twitter)
         

If you spend time on the Internet, you may have come across posts detailing the difference between what we expect and what reality presents in the most hilarious way possible. Now, actor Raveena Tandon has shared one such meme on Twitter and it is making people laugh out loud.

Tandon, without any caption, shared an image. Though it’s unknown who created the meme, it has been circulating on social media for quite some time now. It is a travel related “expectation vs reality” meme and it’s absolutely hilarious. The post also comes with words of caution which read, “Don’t believe everything you see on the Internet.”

Take a look at what she tweeted:

Since being shared, her post gathered over 5,800 likes and more than 400 retweets. From sharing GIFs to agreeing with her, people shared various kinds of replies on the post.

There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

What do you think of the post?

tags
top news
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In