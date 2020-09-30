e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Record-breaking giant pumpkins grown in Utah. Each weighs over 450 kg

Record-breaking giant pumpkins grown in Utah. Each weighs over 450 kg

The first place in the competition was bagged by a local farmer Mohamed Sadiq.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:52 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Lehi, Utah
This image shows a family posing with their 1,825 pounds (828 kilograms) pumpkin.
This image shows a family posing with their 1,825 pounds (828 kilograms) pumpkin. (AP)
         

The Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers group has recorded eight pumpkins from the state this year that weighed more than 1,000 pounds (455 kilograms), setting a state record.

The first-place pumpkin at the 16th annual event last Saturday in the city of Lehi came in at 1,825 pounds (830 kilograms), KSTU-TV reported.

The hefty gourd was grown by local farmer Mohamed Sadiq. It was the largest pumpkin to be grown outside of a greenhouse and the second largest pumpkin ever grown in Utah, event organizers said.

The event was an official weighing session for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an organization that has made giant pumpkin growing a hobby with standards to ensure quality, competition fairness and education.

Officials measuring a giant pumpkin.
Officials measuring a giant pumpkin. ( AP )

The group is hosting a second event at Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove on October 10.

tags
top news
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In