Redditor’s tale of friendship is tugging at the heartstrings of netizens

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 18:14 IST

For many, one of the most cherished relationships in life is friendship. Be it just talking for hours or helping one another during tough times, friends are always there when you need them. A post shared by a Reddit user perfectly showcases that bond of love. Chances are the sweet tale will make you want to call your friends.

The Redditor by the profile name ‘TheMoonIsLovely’ shared an image along with a caption. The image shows a bunch of things kept on a floor – a stuffed toy, crayons, and a book. It also shows a card with a long message written on it.

“Dear Daniel and Alyssa, congratulations with your beautiful daughter, Willow. You’ve been home for a while now but this package has taken a long journey to get there. We wish you guys all the love, happiness and health in the world,” reads the message.

The few following lines give a brief description of the things which are visible in the image. The note ends with the words, “Love from the Netherlands. Jasper and Fleur.

In the caption, the Redditor described how they met “a lovely guy called Jasper from the Netherlands” while playing a game. “So, over a year ago, I was thrown into a game with a lovely guy called Jasper from the Netherlands. Since then, we’ve become great friends, navigated COVID-19 together emotionally and I’ve had a baby girl! Today this package arrived from him - sent all the way to the UK!!” they added and ended the post with, “Gaming is special.”

Since being shared, it has gathered over 18,000 upvotes and close to 700 comments. People shared appreciative comments on the post. From congratulating the new parents to commenting on the beauty of friendship, people shared different reactions.

“Glad to see everything arrived in one piece, have a lovely day you guys,” wrote a Redditor and mentioned that her name is Fleur, Jasper’s girlfriend. To which the original poster replied with, “You guys are absolutely sweethearts. Please enjoy some of the lovely messages people are posting here about your kindness.”

“Just an innocent onlooker, but this has really brightened my day. It’s nice to be nice - and congratulations,” wrote another. “The world needs more Jaspers. Congrats!!” expressed another. “Wow, your friendship is so sweet,” expressed a third. “Awww this made me smile! Congratulations. Hope you guys continue to have fun together,” said a fourth.

