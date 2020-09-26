e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Remains of dog from over 8,400 years ago found at Stone Age burial site in Sweden

Remains of dog from over 8,400 years ago found at Stone Age burial site in Sweden

The Swedish archaeologists said the dog was buried with a person, noting that survivors often leave valuable or sentimental objects with the dead.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:50 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Stockholm
This photo shows the scull and remains of a dog thought to be over 8,400 years old, found in a southern Sweden burial site.
This photo shows the scull and remains of a dog thought to be over 8,400 years old, found in a southern Sweden burial site.(AP)
         

Archaeologists on Thursday reported finding the remains of a dog from more than 8,400 years ago at a human burial site in southern Sweden.

“The dog is well preserved, and the fact that it is buried in the middle of the Stone Age settlement is unique,” osteologist Ola Magnell of the Blekinge Museum said of the discovery near the town of Solvesborg.

Museum project manager Carl Persson said “a sudden and violent increase of the sea level” flooded the area with mud that had helped preserve the burial site. An ongoing archaeological excavation has involved removing layers of sand and mud.

The Swedish archaeologists said the dog was buried with a person, noting that survivors often leave valuable or sentimental objects with the dead.

Such findings “makes you feel even closer to the people who lived here,” Persson said in a statement. “A buried dog somehow shows how similar we are over the millennia when it comes to the feelings like grief and loss.”

The dog bones have not been removed from the ground yet but the archaeologists plan to eventually take them to the Blekinge Museum for study.

The area where the dog was found is part of a vast site where local authorities and archaeologists are currently carrying out one of the largest archaeological digs ever undertaken in the region..

The area is believed to have been inhabited by hunters during the Stone Age. A residential community is expected to be built on the burial site once the archaeologists are done.

tags
top news
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara leave NCB office after questioning
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In