Remember the boy who saved his sister from dog attack? Here’s how they celebrated Rakshabandhan
Aug 04, 2020
Among all the brothers and sisters who celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan yesterday, there was a special duo who embraced the tradition for the first time. By now you probably know all about Bridger who received superhero status thanks to a brave deed he did for his little sister. All of six-years-old, Bridger saved his younger from an attacking dog. His selfless actions won him a tremendous outpouring of love. The little boy’s tale of bravery has since been detailed on social media and a recent post shared by his aunt on Instagram shows how Bridger and his sister celebrated Rakshabandhan this year.
“Bridger’s story has resonated with people across the world and has travelled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister,” Nikki Walker shares on Instagram.
She explains further how the family recently learnt about Raksha Bandhan and what the festival symbolizes. The post is complete with a picture of the little sister tying a rakhi around her big brother’s wrist. Take a look at the entire post below:
Bridger’s story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister. I know that my brother @robertwalker307 already made a similar post, but I would like to reiterate his thoughts: I recently learned about Raksha Bandhan. It’s a holiday being celebrated today in India, Nepal, and regions of Pakistan. In the Hindi language, raksha means "to protect," and bandhan means "bond." During this holiday, a sister ties a thread around her brother’s wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister. I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today. We invite all others who have a desire to do so to celebrate their sibling relationships today in a similar manner. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thank you to everyone who taught me about this special day. @bridgerwalker307.family #BridgerStrong #BrotherLikeBridger To read Bridger’s story in other languages, visit www.bridgerstrong.org. We’re continually working to get his story translated into even more languages than those which have already been posted.
Earlier, Bridger’s dad Robert Walker, also shared a post about the festival.
Little sister recently received an amazing gift from a kind stranger. It is a bracelet that says "My Brother, My Hero." Whenever someone new comes over, she runs to show them, and says, "I’m never taking it off!" This story has reminded me of many messages I have recently received from some amazing people living in India. They have explained: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates brotherhood and love. This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3. The word Raksha means protection, whilst Bandhan is the verb to tie. Traditionally, during the festival sisters tie a rakhi, a bracelet made of interwoven red and gold threads, around their brothers' wrists to celebrate their relationship. Our family loves this sentiment and believe brotherly/sisterly love is definitely worth celebrating! #mybrothermyhero
The heartwarming post and picture shared by Walker have struck a chord with many on Instagram. People have shared some beautiful reactions in the comments section.
“So glad to see you celebrating Rakshabandhan! Nothing more relevant than your story to reflect what this occasion stands for,” writes an Instagram user. “This is the best pic ever, lots of love from India. Your sister is really lucky to have a brother like you. May God bless you both and your family,” shares another.
