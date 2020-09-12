Reporter shares funny video of two people ‘sneakily’ ruining his piece to camera

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:22 IST

Two individuals have now sparked a laughter fest among people, after they were recorded “sneakily” ruining a reporter’s piece to camera. Joe Tidy, cyber reporter for the BBC News, himself took to Twitter to share the hilarious video and now it has made many laugh out loud.

“Congratulations to the two lads who sneakily ruined my best piece to camera from a recent filming assignment in Germany,” Tidy wrote. “Honestly I’m not even mad, this is inspired. Didn’t even spot it until in the edit,” he added along with two clapping hands and one tears of joy emojis.

Take a look and get ready to giggle hard:

Congratulations to the two lads who sneakily ruined my best piece to camera from a recent filming assignment in Germany. Honestly I’m not even mad, this is inspired. Didn’t even spot it until in the edit. 👏 👏 👏 😂 pic.twitter.com/V7xtb7Fapx — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 11, 2020

Since being shared on September 11, the video has gathered over 3.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 18,000 likes and nearly 2,300 retweets. People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of responses to the video.

While commenting, one Twitter user wrote that instead of two boys, one individual looked like a girl. To which, the reporter agreed and tweeted:

Oh wow- you could be right! I’d guess teenage boy and girl maybe? But they are out of focus! Good spot. I must have watched it 1000 times and didn’t notice! — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 11, 2020

To emphasis on the same fact, he also shared this update:

As pointed out by eagle-eyed @FionaMulliner - the prankster farthest away from camera is probably, actually, a girl. Perhaps even the teenager boy’s mum? Which would be even funnier. I hope the Internet finds them and says thanks! — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 11, 2020

One Twitter users wrote, “Ok, this is amazing trolling.” Expressing the same notion, another individual replied, “That is absolutely god-tier trolling.”

Here’s how others reacted:

That is masterful... like you said ... just hats off to them. They deserve it - also they seem pretty good at it!!! — Russ (@soundsof_echoes) September 11, 2020

Oh my god I’m so proud of them. Didn’t overdo it, beautiful. I’m more of the grinning gormlessly background type — Aaaaaargh (@iwasinthecircus) September 11, 2020

That just made my day — Erin Kotecki Vest (@QueenofSpain) September 11, 2020

It’s like a glitch in the Matrix, that’s inspired. — Marc Cieslak (@MarcCieslak) September 11, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dancing kid steals focus from presenter’s weather forecast, video goes viral