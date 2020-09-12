e-paper
Reporter shares funny video of two people ‘sneakily’ ruining his piece to camera

“This is amazing trolling,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the incident which has now sparked a laugher fest.
The image shows the incident which has now sparked a laugher fest. (Twitter/@joetidy)
         

Two individuals have now sparked a laughter fest among people, after they were recorded “sneakily” ruining a reporter’s piece to camera. Joe Tidy, cyber reporter for the BBC News, himself took to Twitter to share the hilarious video and now it has made many laugh out loud.

“Congratulations to the two lads who sneakily ruined my best piece to camera from a recent filming assignment in Germany,” Tidy wrote. “Honestly I’m not even mad, this is inspired. Didn’t even spot it until in the edit,” he added along with two clapping hands and one tears of joy emojis.

Take a look and get ready to giggle hard:

Since being shared on September 11, the video has gathered over 3.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 18,000 likes and nearly 2,300 retweets. People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of responses to the video.

While commenting, one Twitter user wrote that instead of two boys, one individual looked like a girl. To which, the reporter agreed and tweeted:

To emphasis on the same fact, he also shared this update:

One Twitter users wrote, “Ok, this is amazing trolling.” Expressing the same notion, another individual replied, “That is absolutely god-tier trolling.”

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dancing kid steals focus from presenter’s weather forecast, video goes viral

