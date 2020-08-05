e-paper
Rescued dog Rosie learns new trick at her forever home, tale will melt you heart

Rescued dog Rosie learns new trick at her forever home, tale will melt you heart

“Awww, that sweet face,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cute dog named Rosie.
The image shows the cute dog named Rosie. (Instagram/rosie.theposie)
         

A video of Rosie a rescued dog staying with her forever parents in Singapore is now winning people over. Chances are it’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling too.

Shared on the doggo’s personal Instagram account the video shows Rosie performing trick. It’s not just her performance but her adorable expression too which may leave you with a smile on your face.

However, before seeing the video, let’s give you little details about how Rosie found her forever home after being abandoned in a drain. A post shared back in April explains that her hooman found her in a huge drain covered in fleas. “Chances are that her dog family had left her behind, and she was left to fend for herself. Being too weak to move after days without food, she probably ended up here stranded in the water,” the post detailed.

The image was taken a few days after Rosie was rescued.
The image was taken a few days after Rosie was rescued. ( Instagram/rosie.theposie )

A few more posts, shared within days of the first one, shows how the dog recovers and finally gets adopted by the very family that rescued her. Her latest video shows how the little one is doing her “Kangaroo” trick by putting both her paws on the arm of her hooman.

Take a look at the video and we must want you that it’ll make you go “aww.”

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 4,100 views and close to 2,000 likes - and counting. Additionally, it has received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Awww, that sweet face,” wrote an Instagram user. “Those puppy eyes,” expressed another. “Gorgeous Rosie,” wrote a third. “She is so cute,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the little cutie Rosie?

Also Read | Car showroom adopts stray dog as ‘sales person’, gives it ID card

