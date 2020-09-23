e-paper
Rescuers use snacks to lure dog trapped in 30-foot deep sinkhole to safety

The dog was apparently stuck in the hole for several days until it was spotted by some mountain bikers who called the rescuers.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:56 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Morganton, North Carolina
The image shows the dog being rescued.
A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.

The group was riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Asheville, on Sunday when they encountered the dog, who had apparently been stuck in the hole for several days, according to Burke County Search And Rescue.

The bikers called for help and led rescuers more than a mile to the stranded animal, where they rappelled into the sinkhole, enticed the starving dog with some beef jerky and raised him to safety using a harness, the rescue squad said.

A member of the Burke County Rescue Squad repels down a sinkhole to rescue a trapped dog.
The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers.

He was taken to Burke County Animal Services for an examination and named “Sinker.” Officials said he did not have a collar or a microchip, and if owners are not found, he could be placed up for adoption.

The 7-mile (11-kilometer) trail is named for the large sinkhole along its ridge.

