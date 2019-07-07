RevolutionaryWarAirports trends on Twitter after Donald Trump claims Americans “took over the airports” In 1775

American President Donald Trump made a claim during his Fourth of July speech that has now inspired people to flood Twitter with funny comments. During his speech, he said that the US army “took over airports,” from the British, during the American Revolutionary War in the 1770s.

“Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory,” Trump said in his speech, reports The Guardian.

Critics quickly pointed out that in 18th Century America the facility for air travel was non-existent, reports the BBC. Further adding, the first powered flight - credited to the Wright brothers – took off in 1903.

Tweeple decided to have some fun with the statement and soon the hashtag #RevolutionaryWarAirports started trending on the micro-blogging site.

While some were keen on taking a dig at the issues faced by the passengers in the airports, others decided to give history lessons – of course, in a funny manner. Check out how they reacted:

Dearest Amelia,



United lost my luggage again. Purchased provisions from a Tory chap who provided me with a spot of tea and crumpets. Lord Cornwallis says we rise early in the morn, as TSA lines at Logan are reputed for their length.



Lovingly,

Arthur #RevolutionaryWarAirports — Bart Buff (@BartBuff) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirports #RevolutionaryWarStories Defeated British losers with their carry-ons queue up to return home. pic.twitter.com/Zrpc8oiIP5 — Tracy I (@foxtrax1) July 5, 2019

a rare photo of George Washington from his Fighter Pilot days.... #revolutionarywarairports pic.twitter.com/TtkZYxMx3Y — C. Ryan (@CMRyan48) July 5, 2019

One if by land

Two if by sea

Three if arriving at Terminal C! #RevolutionaryWarAirports pic.twitter.com/nWXRztTR8A — cmehigh (@cmehigh) July 5, 2019

Dearest Mother,

It has been a harrowing journey to the battlefield. We survived on rations of peanuts, a 12-hour layover in Atlanta, and backups at the TSA line. If we can find our rental car we should make Yorktown before the battle is over. Love, John#RevolutionaryWarAirports — Peg Sonntag 🎇🇺🇸 (@msonn17) July 5, 2019

I saw this online and had to share it. 🤣🤣🤣#RevolutionaryWarAirports pic.twitter.com/1TojXYp0rq — JGR (@GellyLaw) July 5, 2019

“I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter,” President Trump later said, reports the BBC. “I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter but the teleprompter did go out and it was actually hard to look at anyway because there was rain all over it but despite the rain it was just a fantastic evening,” he further added.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 11:38 IST