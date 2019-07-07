Today in New Delhi, India
#RevolutionaryWarAirports trends on Twitter after Donald Trump claims Americans “took over the airports” In 1775

Critics quickly pointed out that in 18th Century America the facility for air travel was non-existent.

it's viral Updated: Jul 07, 2019 11:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
#RevolutionaryWarAirports,Twitter,Donald Trump
President Donald Trump giving Fourth of July speech. (HT File Photo)

American President Donald Trump made a claim during his Fourth of July speech that has now inspired people to flood Twitter with funny comments. During his speech, he said that the US army “took over airports,” from the British, during the American Revolutionary War in the 1770s.

“Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory,” Trump said in his speech, reports The Guardian.

Critics quickly pointed out that in 18th Century America the facility for air travel was non-existent, reports the BBC. Further adding, the first powered flight - credited to the Wright brothers – took off in 1903.

Tweeple decided to have some fun with the statement and soon the hashtag #RevolutionaryWarAirports started trending on the micro-blogging site.

While some were keen on taking a dig at the issues faced by the passengers in the airports, others decided to give history lessons – of course, in a funny manner. Check out how they reacted:

“I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter,” President Trump later said, reports the BBC. “I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter but the teleprompter did go out and it was actually hard to look at anyway because there was rain all over it but despite the rain it was just a fantastic evening,” he further added.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 11:38 IST

