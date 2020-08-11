e-paper
Rick Segall shares clip of grand-daughter having hiccups, it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today

“Honest love on grandpa’s face... priceless!” says a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 11:16 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Rick Segall holding little Evie over his shoulder.
The clip shows Rick Segall holding little Evie over his shoulder.(Twitter@RickSegall)
         

If you’re looking for something cute to start your day with, here’s a super adorable clip of American actor Rick Segall’s grand-daughter Evie with her ‘PopPop’. Keep your ‘aww’s ready because this video will fill your heart with joy.

Shared on Twitter by Segall, the 25-second-long clip shows the actor holding little Evie over his shoulder. A few seconds into the video, little Evie starts getting hiccups. Segall can be seen trying to keep it together even as Elvie’s adorableness makes it slightly difficult. The adorable clip is bound to melt your heart into a puddle.

“Cutest. Hiccups. Ever,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on August 10, the cute clip has garnered over 3,700 views and tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable grandfather-granddaughter duo and reacted with lots of heart emojis.

“Aww little Evie with her PopPop,” comments a Twitter user. “Honest love on grandpa’s face... priceless!” says another. “This made my day,” writes a third.

Some even dropped cute GIFs to express their joy:

What do you think of this delightful video?

