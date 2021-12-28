e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rock the ‘Dwanta’ Claus cleans up trash after Christmas celebrations, shares pic

Rock the ‘Dwanta’ Claus cleans up trash after Christmas celebrations, shares pic

The ‘Baywatch’ actor who has been terming himself as the ‘Dwanta Claus’ since the beginning of the Christmas season.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:13 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Washington
The image shows actor Dwayne Johnson holding trash.
The image shows actor Dwayne Johnson holding trash. (Instagram/@therock)
         

Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson who stepped as the ‘Dwanta Claus’ this Christmas on Sunday cleaned the “trash” left behind after the celebrations.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor who has been terming himself as the ‘Dwanta Claus’ since the beginning of the Christmas season, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself cleaning his house.

The picture shows The Rock, wearing the ‘Dwanta Claus’ cap and holding all the trash in his hands as he stands beside a lot of mess and an almost falling Christmas tree.

“Dwanta Claus delivers... Dwanta Claus cleans up the trash. That’s the way love goes,” he wrote in the caption.

The 48-year-old actor had recently turned into his version of Santa Claus - Dwanta Claus - for the Christmas special episode of John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News.’

tags
top news
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters Chhota Rajan, Bajrangi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters Chhota Rajan, Bajrangi
ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file yours online
ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file yours online
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In