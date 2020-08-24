e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rover, the cat, dresses up like the royalty he is. Netizens can’t keep calm

Rover, the cat, dresses up like the royalty he is. Netizens can’t keep calm

This is one fashionable feline for sure.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat named Rover.
The image shows a cat named Rover. (Instagram/rover_thecat)
         

Back in July, a feline named Rover captured netizens’ hearts by showcasing his fantastic catwalk, pun intended, while donning a fierce-looking, tailor-made outfit. Now Rover is back again, and appears to be serving his many fans another fashionable look.

Posted from the feline’s very own Instagram account, this video was shared on August 23. “When you only eat fancy feast,” read the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows the black-furred feline walking on a wooden floor. The cat is, once again, immaculately dressed. This time around, he is wearing a green and white coloured cape along with a golden crown. Rover looks like the royalty that he is.

Check out the clip which may make you gasp in wonder:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this video has received a whole lot of love. The recording currently has nearly 68,200 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Rover’s new look. One person said, “I adore him”. We agree with that statement wholeheartedly.

Another individual wrote, “Lovely”. “Such a beauty,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else inquired, “Can I have your autograph?”. “Love the confidence,” stated another Instagram user, and we cannot say we disagree.

“This is the life I aspire to live,” read one comment under the post. Now, that is a notion we relate to. What about you?

What are your thoughts on Rover, the fashionable feline, and this video?

Also Read | Library dresses up their resident cat as Elsa from Frozen

tags
top news
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, several trapped
Building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, several trapped
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA
Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In