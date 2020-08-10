Sakshi Dhoni shares pics of daughter Ziva holding a baby. Fans can’t keep calm

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:08 IST

An adorable post shared by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has sent fans into a tizzy. The post, comprising two pictures, shows their five-year-old daughter Ziva sitting on a bed with a baby in her lap. Now fans can’t stop sharing their comments on the pictures. While some are posting heart emojis to express their reactions to the adorable share, many cannot help but ask who the baby is.

The pictures have been shared by Sakshi on her Instagram account with a heart emoji. Posted a few hours ago, the pictures have collected over 3.7 lakh likes and more than 2,000 comments and counting. The images have also been shared on Ziva’s Instagram account which is managed “by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781”, as the bio says.

Take a look at the heartwarming post:

The images have left fans excited. Along with happy reactions, the comments section of the post is flooded with questions.

“Are you guys blessed with baby,” asked an Instagram user. “Congratulations both of you,” shared another. “So cute,” added a third. “Cuteness overloaded,” shared a fourth.

A few also asked if the baby in the picture is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s son. The Indian all-rounder and actor Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30.

“Is this Hardik’s son?” asked an Instagram user.

While we may have to wait to find out who the baby in the picture is, the images sure are all kinds of delightful. What do you think?