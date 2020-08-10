e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Sakshi Dhoni shares pics of daughter Ziva holding a baby. Fans can’t keep calm

Sakshi Dhoni shares pics of daughter Ziva holding a baby. Fans can’t keep calm

Sakshi Dhoni’s latest post has sent fans into a tizzy.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:08 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A picture of Ziva Dhoni sitting on a bed with a baby in her lap shared by Sakshi Dhoni.
A picture of Ziva Dhoni sitting on a bed with a baby in her lap shared by Sakshi Dhoni. (Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)
         

An adorable post shared by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has sent fans into a tizzy. The post, comprising two pictures, shows their five-year-old daughter Ziva sitting on a bed with a baby in her lap. Now fans can’t stop sharing their comments on the pictures. While some are posting heart emojis to express their reactions to the adorable share, many cannot help but ask who the baby is.

The pictures have been shared by Sakshi on her Instagram account with a heart emoji. Posted a few hours ago, the pictures have collected over 3.7 lakh likes and more than 2,000 comments and counting. The images have also been shared on Ziva’s Instagram account which is managed “by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781”, as the bio says.

Take a look at the heartwarming post:

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

The images have left fans excited. Along with happy reactions, the comments section of the post is flooded with questions.

“Are you guys blessed with baby,” asked an Instagram user. “Congratulations both of you,” shared another. “So cute,” added a third. “Cuteness overloaded,” shared a fourth.

A few also asked if the baby in the picture is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s son. The Indian all-rounder and actor Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30.

“Is this Hardik’s son?” asked an Instagram user.

While we may have to wait to find out who the baby in the picture is, the images sure are all kinds of delightful. What do you think?

tags
top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In