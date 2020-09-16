e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Scientist posts honest pic of WFH setup. ‘You are all of us,’ say tweeple

Scientist posts honest pic of WFH setup. ‘You are all of us,’ say tweeple

Tweeple are finding the share extremely relatable.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gretchen Goldman shared a picture showing the room she’s sitting in and her work setup.
Gretchen Goldman shared a picture showing the room she’s sitting in and her work setup. (Twitter/@GretchenTG)
         

Over the past few months, several working professionals have shared pictures and videos to show how they’re managing working from home. From pictures of WFH setups to the different attires one chooses for the workday to clips in which family remembers or pets interrupt Zoom conferences, social media is flooded with various experiences of people. Now, another tweet which highlights the reality of working from home has been shared on Twitter and people are finding it extremely relatable.

Gretchen Goldman, PhD shared two pictures on Twitter. While one shows her giving an interview on television in which only her face is visible, the other one shows the room she’s sitting in and her work setup. The second image shows toys scattered around the room and her laptop kept on a chair which is set on top of a table.

“Just so I’m being honest,” she captioned her tweet and also used the hashtag #SciMomJourneys.

Shared on September 16, the tweet has resonated with many. Since being shared it has collected over 1.4 lakh likes and nearly 15,000 retweets. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions from tweeple who find the share relatable.

“Love this. You are all of us, except that I’m surrounded by knitting and dog toys these days,” reads a comment on the post. “This is extremely relatable content,” reads another.

Here’s what others shared:

What do you think about the tweet? Did you find it relatable too?

Also Read | Swiggy’s ‘work from home versus work from office’ post is highly relatable. Seen it yet?

tags
top news
PLA bombards Indian soldiers with propaganda via loudspeakers, tells them to blame Modi
PLA bombards Indian soldiers with propaganda via loudspeakers, tells them to blame Modi
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In