Serena Williams' daughter watching her at US Open makes for super cute videos

Serena Williams’ daughter watching her at US Open makes for super cute videos

“Keeping her eye on mama,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on one of the videos.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Olympia watching her mom Serena Williams play.
The image shows Olympia watching her mom Serena Williams play. (Instagram/serenawilliams)
         

Serena Williams, on September 6, won a tennis match against Sloane Stephens at the US Open. Though the match was played without presence of any live spectators, still Williams had a fan intently watching her play and that too probably the cutest supporter ever. It’s Olympia, her 3-year-old daughter.

Now a few videos and one image of this wonderful mother-daughter duo have made it to the Internet and making people go “aww.” To say that they’re sweet is an understatement. Two such videos were shared by Alexis Ohanian, William’s husband and Olympia’s father. He took to Instagram to share the clips. One of them shows the mother and daughter waving at each other. The other showcases Olympia’s excitement.

View this post on Instagram

Baby 👋 Mama

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy feet! 👣👣 @olympiaohanian

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

Then there is this video captioned “Olympia closely watching mom get the win?” shared on official account of the US Open Tennis Championships.

Serena Williams herself too shared an image of her daughter. Though taken from backside, it shows the little one watching her mom play.

People shared similar comments on all the shares, they couldn’t contain their excitement or stop gushing over the posts.

“The real coach! Always an eye on the student!” joked Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams’ coach. “Woww, the baby seeing her mother, the best of world,” expressed another. “Keeping her eye on mama,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the videos and the image?

Also Read | Serena Williams and her daughter dress up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. They’re the cutest

