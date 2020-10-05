‘Shortest horror story,’ says Instagram user for this relatable tale about phones and charging

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:50 IST

If you’re someone who spends a considerable amount of time on your phone, this post may feel extremely relatable to you. The official Instagram account of Terribly Tiny Tales, known for sharing some wonderful short reads, has shared this little story that’s attracting a lot of comments from people on Instagram.

“Tapoja Roy writes a #Lol [ thought ] on #battery,” says the caption shared along with the post. The tiny tale, written in less than 20 words, highlights an instance many who use phones would have faced at some point.

From calling the instance “classic” to describing the tale as the “shortest horror story”, the post has prompted a lot of reactions from netizens. Take a look at the post below:

Well, have you ever faced this situation? People on Instagram are sharing several comments mentioning how relatable the tale seems.

“Me every day, all day,” writes an individual. “True story,” adds another. “Nothing is funnier than an epic failure like this,” posts a third. “Lol… mini heart attacks,” shares a fourth.

Have you ever experienced something like this? Does the post seem relatable to you?