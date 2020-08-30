e-paper
Skater's landing video surprises people, they share mixed reactions

Skater’s landing video surprises people, they share mixed reactions

“Does this count as a landing?” read the caption shared alongside the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:28 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a skater who goes by the username @vicexs on Instagram.
The image shows a skater who goes by the username @vicexs on Instagram. (: Instagram/@houseofhighlights)
         

The Internet has no dearth of videos showcasing fascinating skateboarding stunts. One can also as easily find clips that capture skateboarding stunt fails, which often also make for an entertaining watch. This video, however, shows a mix of both the types of content and ultimately offers a super fun viewing experience.

This clip was posted on August 30 from the House of Highlights official Instagram account. “Does this count as a landing?” read the caption shared alongside the post. The caption also detailed that the video features Instagram user @vicexs.

The video shows the man attempting a skateboarding stunt. He lets go of the board whilst landing but doesn’t ‘fall’ as one would expect. Are you feeling a little confused as to what we are talking about? Check out the clip below:

View this post on Instagram

Does this count as a landing? 😅 (via @vicexs)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The recording currently has over 3.6 million views. The share itself has nearly 2.8 lakh likes and almost 2,000 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Nailed it bruh”. Another individual wrote, “Too smooth”.

“He really told gravity no,” read one comment under the post. Somebody stated, “This is reversed” and a few more expressed the same notion.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

