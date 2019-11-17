Smriti Irani performs ‘Talwar Raas’ with swords in Gujarat. Watch

it-s-viral

Smriti Irani, Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister, on Friday performed the ‘Talwar Raas’ at a cultural program organised in the state’s Bhavnagar area, Gujarat. it’s a traditional dance form of the state which is performed using swords.

Irani said she could not resist the urge to perform the traditional dance after watching the girls put up a stellar display. She then took the stage and tried her best to match steps with the girls while holding two swords, a video of which later surfaced on social media platforms.

It was also shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Take a look at the video of Smriti Irani wielding two swords to the tune of popular Hindi song Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe from Hrithik Roshan-starrer movie Lakshya.

#WATCH Gujarat: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs ‘talwar raas’, a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. (15.11.19) pic.twitter.com/xBgZyDHG45 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

Since being shared just a day back on November 16, the video piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has collected over 38,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed about 3,500 likes and over 400 retweets.

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Lok Sabha MP Bharatiben Shiyal were among the other dignitaries present at the occasion. The cultural program, attended by hundreds of women, was held in the premises of Swaminarayan Gurukul in Gujarat.