e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Smriti Irani performs ‘Talwar Raas’ with swords in Gujarat. Watch

Smriti Irani said she could not resist the urge to perform Talwar Raas after watching the girls put up a stellar display.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhavnagar
Smriti Irani performing Talwar Rass using two swords.
Smriti Irani performing Talwar Rass using two swords. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Smriti Irani, Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister, on Friday performed the ‘Talwar Raas’ at a cultural program organised in the state’s Bhavnagar area, Gujarat. it’s a traditional dance form of the state which is performed using swords.

Irani said she could not resist the urge to perform the traditional dance after watching the girls put up a stellar display. She then took the stage and tried her best to match steps with the girls while holding two swords, a video of which later surfaced on social media platforms.

It was also shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Take a look at the video of Smriti Irani wielding two swords to the tune of popular Hindi song Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe from Hrithik Roshan-starrer movie Lakshya.

Since being shared just a day back on November 16, the video piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has collected over 38,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed about 3,500 likes and over 400 retweets.

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Lok Sabha MP Bharatiben Shiyal were among the other dignitaries present at the occasion. The cultural program, attended by hundreds of women, was held in the premises of Swaminarayan Gurukul in Gujarat.

tags
top news
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Driver of local train which rammed into another in Hyderabad dies
Driver of local train which rammed into another in Hyderabad dies
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News