Smriti Irani’s relatable meme on working weekend is winning Internet, including Ekta Kapoor

Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for adding a touch of humour to most of her Instagram posts. Often she takes to Instagram to share posts or memes that tickle people’s funny bone. From memes on Monday blues to hilarious jokes, she always drops something new. There is no point in denying that many people find her posts absolutely relatable. Recently, she shared another such meme that might struck the right chords with those who are working on the weekend.

Irani shared the meme along with a post written in a combination of Hindi and English on Instagram. The meme is a picture of Aamir Khan saying “Shabaash” – a popular scene from the movie Dangal. “#when you tell the weekend...agle hafte aana aaj busy hun [come next week, now I am busy],” she wrote in the caption.

Shared today, within just a few hours, the post has amassed more than 10,000 likes – and counting.

This hilarious meme gave the right feels to the people who are busy working on weekends. There were many who praised Irani for her witty post, including producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Divya Seth Shah.

Check out what they wrote:

There was an outflow of varied comments on her post. “Your sense of humor is fantastic. loved the way you handle your insta account. keep the child in you living,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your so Funny ma’am,” commented another. “Your wit is devastating Smriti!!!” wrote a third. Here is how others reacted:

Do you relate to her post?

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 12:47 IST