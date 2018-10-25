Smriti Irani takes on critics with tongue-in-cheek Instagram post

No one quite does Instagram the way Smriti Irani does. The Union minister, known for sharing posts ranging from hilarious memes to witty quotes on the photo sharing app, shared a new post today. Irani, whose remarks on the Sabarimala temple issue had recently triggered a controversy, shared an Instagram post, which many believe is a reply to her detractors. The post, complete with a tongue-in-cheek caption, shows a still from Irani’s show Maniben.com in which she is seen tied up and gagged. “#hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai...” she posted on Instagram, which roughly translates to if I speak, you’ll say I am blabbing. The line is from a popular Kishore Kumar song.

Shared earlier today, the post has collected over 10,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of comments from people on Instagram. There were many who praised her sense of humour but some of her critics, just wouldn’t let go.

Irani even replied to a comment from one of them who suggested, she should have probably weighed her words before speaking.

“Samajh samajh ke samajh ko samajho, samajh samajhna bhi ek samajh hai,” Irani shot back with lyrics of a song from 1987 film Mard Ki Zabaan.

At an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Smriti Irani had spoken about her husband’s Zoroastrian faith in connection with the Sabarimala verdict, and made a remark about sanitary pads that triggered the controversy. She had later explained her remark and hit back at her critics for what she had described as jumping the gun.

As far as those who jump the gun regarding women visiting friend’s place with a sanitary napkin dipped in menstrual blood — I am yet to find a person who ‘takes’ a blood soaked napkin to ‘offer’ to any one let alone a friend. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 23, 2018

Last month, the Supreme Court lifted a centuries-old ban that prevented women of menstruating age from entering the hill shrine in Kerala. The verdict prompted several protests.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 18:00 IST