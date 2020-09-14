e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Someone tried the 'pretend to pet your dog' challenge on their bird. Here's how it turned out

Someone tried the ‘pretend to pet your dog’ challenge on their bird. Here’s how it turned out

It’s incredible how our pets can convey so much without even uttering a single word.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:25 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An image of the bird from the video.
An image of the bird from the video. (Twitter/@backt0nature)
         

Do you know what’s one of the best things about this particular Monday? That it’s almost over. If you’ve wrapped up a tiring workday and have ticked off all your to-do items for the day, here’s something that may help you relax and put this tiring day behind you.

Social media is flooded with many videos in which people are participating in a special challenge. As part of it, one is required to put their hand right above their pet dog as if they’re about to pet it, except one doesn’t, only to see its reaction. Well, someone tried the challenge on their bird, and the result was just as adorable.

Shared on Twitter, a video of this specific challenge has collected tons of reactions. We’ll just let you watch the video to see what happens:

Well, isn’t that bird’s reaction just priceless? It’s incredible how our pets can convey so much without even uttering a single word.

The clip, since being tweeted earlier today, has collected over 11,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets - and still counting. People have shared various reactions to the video.

“That is so cute! I’d feel like I was teasing him. I like the blissful expression on his face,” shared a Twitter user. “I figured the bird would do something like that, but I didn’t know it would be THAT cute!” added another.

Some simply shared images and GIFs to express themselves:

What do you think about the video?

