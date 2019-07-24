Stomach-churning video shows king cobra devouring a baby snake

If watching a video that features a snake makes you uncomfortable, this video shared online may just be unbearable to see. The stomach-churning video shows not one but actually two snakes - so the discomfort may just be doubled. The clip shows one snake making a meal out of another one.

The video was recorded in Mueang Krabi, Thailand on July 14. The king cobra is actually a pet named Joey. It is one-month-old.

Joey’s owner Panya Tulyasuk recorded the pet’s meal time when he fed it a smaller dead cobra at his residence. It took Joey just a few minutes to finish the meal.

“Joey is still a baby,” says Tulyasuk, “so small snakes are the only food he can have. When he’s bigger, then we’ll feed him with bigger food like chicken meat or frogs.”

Tulyasuk added that Joey doesn’t need to be fed every day. One snake can keep it full for up to about five days.

