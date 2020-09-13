Straight out of a runway: Fashionably dressed dog Tika is winning people one post at a time

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:05 IST

Dressed in fashionable clothes, made fit-to-size, Tika’s is an Italian greyhound dog that is winning people over, one post at a time. The superstar dog has its own Instagram account filled with images and videos of the canine wearing fabulous and colourful outfits.

Though the posts on the dog’s profile often create a buzz, a particular one grabbed the limelight after it was shared on Instagram’s official account on September 12. Originally, the clip was posted back on June 1.

This is not the only video that left people impressed. Here are some of the best pictures and videos of the fashionable Italian greyhound.

With that jacket and that cute bag, this outfit looks like it’s straight out of a fashion magazine:

Who else is getting all the royal vibes?

Can a dog be anymore classy?

If fabulous had a definition it would be Tika

With over 2 lakh followers, this dog’s posts often make people happy and they gather tons of love from netizens.

“You pop with fabulous smorgasbord of fall colors,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’re so wonderful. You look amazing in everything and anything that you wear,” commented another. “Tika knows her fashion, her outfits are always smashin’, she’s mastered her diva swag, While sportin her Tika bag,” a third wrote a cute poem.

What are your thoughts on this fashionable dog?