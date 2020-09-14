e-paper
Student checks out house he was supposed to move into on Google Street and finds this. Netizens think he is lucky

Student checks out house he was supposed to move into on Google Street and finds this. Netizens think he is lucky

Charles Lucas-Smith, a second year student was house hunting when he came across a property and booked it, what he noticed was a pleasant surprise.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Charles Lucas-Smith noticed the house had a huge mural of Homer Simpson on the front.
Charles Lucas-Smith noticed the house had a huge mural of Homer Simpson on the front.(Twitter@CLucasSmith)
         

During childhood, many have pleaded their parents to get the walls of their room painted with their favourite cartoon characters. Be it the Barbie princess theme or the Tom and Jerry theme, having cartoons on one’s walls was a big deal. This student from Bristol University unknowingly stumbled upon something super cool and it was far better than having a cartoon-themed room.

Charles Lucas-Smith, a second year student was house hunting when he came across a property and booked it. According to The Sun, four days before moving in, he decided to check the place on Google Street. What he saw left him surprised. He noticed the house had a huge mural of Homer Simpson on the front. The home also had a sketch of the famous character’s son Bart on the back. 

The student shared the news on Twitter. “Moving into my new place on Monday and I’d only ever seen a video tour of the inside of house, thought I’d check the exterior out on Google street view and I’m honestly so confused,” reads the caption alongside two pictures of the house.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on August 21, the tweet has garnered over 16,000 likes along with tons of surprised reactions from netizens. Some even identified the place as the ‘Homer house’ of Brighton, UK.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

What are your thoughts on this super cool house?

