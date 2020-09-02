Stunning pictures of Corn Moon flood Twitter, they will leave you mesmerised

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:39 IST

Corn Moon images have been gracing Twitter today and to say that they are mesmerising is an understatement. After midnight on Wednesday, September 2, the world witnessed the full moon which is also called the Corn Moon.

This moon was an indicator for Native Americans that it was time to gather their crops and that is from where this celestial phenomenon got its name, reports the Farmers’ Almanac.

“Many cultures have named full Moons after the crops of that time of year, and September’s is no exception. Native tribes in northeastern North America called this the Corn Moon. Europeans named it the Fruit or Barley Moon. Wherever you are, #ObserveTheMoon and enjoy a snack!” wrote NASA while sharing a stunning image of the moon.

Many cultures have named full Moons after the crops of that time of year, and September's is no exception. Native tribes in northeastern North America called this the Corn Moon. Europeans named it the Fruit or Barley Moon. Wherever you are, #ObserveTheMoon and enjoy a snack! pic.twitter.com/BGveGWZ4xS — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) September 1, 2020

Quoting a line by famous Irish Poet Oscar Wilde, this is what a Twitter user posted:

“I love going outside in my jammies to take moon pix. The full #CornMoon over #Seattle is lighting up the sky,” wrote an individual and shared this picture:

I love going outside in my jammies to take moon pix. The full #CornMoon over #Seattle is lighting up the sky. pic.twitter.com/wycsgMGIoC — ISpeak4theAnimals (@grasshoppr93) September 2, 2020

Take a look at the beautiful images which others shared:

Another view of that gorgeous September #CornMoon rising over Seattle, as seen across the Sound from Bainbridge Island.



📸: Mackenzie Images pic.twitter.com/He8BjaNOKz — Shannon O'Donnell (@ShannonODKOMO) September 2, 2020

In India, this is also the day which marks the end of the festival Onam. In this festival, the celebrations go on for a period of ten days.

What do you think of the images?

