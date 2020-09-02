e-paper
Stunning pictures of Corn Moon flood Twitter, they will leave you mesmerised

Stunning pictures of Corn Moon flood Twitter, they will leave you mesmerised

“Many cultures have named full moons after the crops of that time of year, and September’s is no exception,” NASA tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NASA shared this image of the moon on Twitter.
NASA shared this image of the moon on Twitter. (Twitter/@NASAMoon)
         

Corn Moon images have been gracing Twitter today and to say that they are mesmerising is an understatement. After midnight on Wednesday, September 2, the world witnessed the full moon which is also called the Corn Moon.

This moon was an indicator for Native Americans that it was time to gather their crops and that is from where this celestial phenomenon got its name, reports the Farmers’ Almanac.

“Many cultures have named full Moons after the crops of that time of year, and September’s is no exception. Native tribes in northeastern North America called this the Corn Moon. Europeans named it the Fruit or Barley Moon. Wherever you are, #ObserveTheMoon and enjoy a snack!” wrote NASA while sharing a stunning image of the moon.

Quoting a line by famous Irish Poet Oscar Wilde, this is what a Twitter user posted:

“I love going outside in my jammies to take moon pix. The full #CornMoon over #Seattle is lighting up the sky,” wrote an individual and shared this picture:

Take a look at the beautiful images which others shared:

In India, this is also the day which marks the end of the festival Onam. In this festival, the celebrations go on for a period of ten days.

What do you think of the images?

