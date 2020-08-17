e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Suresh Raina sings Yeh Shaam Mastani in this old video tweeted by BCCI. Watch

Suresh Raina sings Yeh Shaam Mastani in this old video tweeted by BCCI. Watch

Suresh Raina can be seen and heard singing along with a live band at a hotel in the throwback video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:21 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suresh Raina performing the song.
Suresh Raina performing the song. (Twitter/@BCCI)
         

A heartening throwback video of cricketer Suresh Raina singing a song is collecting a ton of reactions from fans on Twitter. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post on the same day MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, shared a post announcing his retirement.

Ever since social media is flooded with moving tributes and messages of gratitude for the two cricketers. Now, this throwback shared on BCCI’s official handle is tugging at people’s heartstrings.

“Relive a Kishore Kumar classic in @ImRaina’s voice,” tweeted the handle along with the video. They also used the hashtag #RainaRetires in their post.

The video, less than two minutes long, shows Raina singing Kishore Kumar’s Yeh Shaam Mastani from the 1971 film Kati Patang. In the clip, Raina can be seen singing along with a live band at a hotel. You can see the other members of the team enjoying the performance.

Shared over two hours ago, the video has collected nearly 8,000 likes and more than 900 retweets - and still counting. People have posted a ton of praise for Raina in the comments section.

“Wow, what a polite voice… seems to be like a professional,” wrote an individual. “What an amazing voice. He makes me cry,” shared another. “Super hit voice Raina,” added a third.

What do you think about the video?

