Team of dog lovers in Hyderabad feed street dogs during COVID-19 lockdown

The team of dog lovers from Osmania University ensures that the stray dogs get food daily.

it-s-viral Updated: May 15, 2020 11:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad, Telangana
A woman feeds stray dogs during lockdown. (representative image)
A woman feeds stray dogs during lockdown. (representative image)(HT PHOTO)
         

A team of dog lovers in Hyderabad is feeding street dogs in and around Osmania University (OU) campus as most food outlets from where these canines used to get leftover food are closed during the nationwide lockdown.

Shashi Goud, speaking to ANI said: “Street dogs here in Osmania University campus and nearby areas feed on the leftover food from tiffin centres and canteens.”

“After the lockdown has started, the canteens in OU campus are closed, due to which the street dogs here have no food to eat. That is the reason we are feeding the street dogs here. In the campus, there are around 200 dogs. Our team goes around the nearby areas. We feed chicken rice and curd rice to these dogs daily,” he added.

Tarnaka Raju, speaking to ANI said, “Our team is feeding around 300 dogs daily, as the canteens in this campus area are closed.”

