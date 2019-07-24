Terrifying moment angry elephant charges at tourists during safari. Watch

A wildlife safari in South Africa turned into the stuff of nightmares for a bunch of tourists after an angry elephant charged towards their jeep. Frightening footage of the incident has since made its way online and left many shuddering.

Circulating on various social media platforms, the video shows the elephant running towards the jeep forcing its driver to reverse the vehicle. This goes on for a while as scared tourists hold on for dear life. A few tourists can also be seen holding up their phone and recording the scene unfolding in front of them.

A post of the video has been viewed over 7.2 million times since it was shared on July 13. Watch the terrifying clip below:

Me: Africa isn't that crazy, we're just like any other place in the world...



Africa: pic.twitter.com/rIFaqBdtBh — 🇿🇦 Bumfluffski 🇿🇦 (@Bumfluffski) July 13, 2019

The video has collected a ton of reactions from people on Twitter. While many have expressed concern over the situation, some have also posted funny comments.

If an elephant attacks you your the one in the wrong — DeQuan (@Quanmack36) July 15, 2019

You go into the Elephants yard and tell him you paid for this thing called a "Safari" and he's obligated to let you take a few photos,videos and selfies ...yeah OK buddy 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/LJMauypy02 #TheHammerChannel — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) July 16, 2019

That elephant is mad as helllll — 🎲 (@ChapsMatty) July 17, 2019

Good thing you guys just happened to have the most talented reverse driver in the game. — Sir. William Pearson (@wrpearson) July 15, 2019

A similar scary video, recorded in Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad, Kerala, went viral earlier this month. It shows a tiger chasing two people riding a bike inside the sanctuary. The video was shared on Facebook by Forests and Wildlife Protection Society (FAWPS) – an NGO working towards the protection of forests and wildlife

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 13:34 IST