e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / The Constitution of India has sketch of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman, Ravi Shankar Prasad tweets image

The Constitution of India has sketch of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman, Ravi Shankar Prasad tweets image

“Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan,” tweeted Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:18 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the image on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the image on LinkedIn and Twitter. (Twitter/Ravi Shankar Prasad)
         

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on the occasion of the historic Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya, took to Twitter and LinkedIn to share pictures of artwork from the original copy of the Constitution of India.

He wrote, “Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan” and shared the image. “This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. Felt like sharing this with you all,” Prasad further added.

Take a look at the tweet he shared:

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered over 18,000 likes and close to 4,500 rewteets. The post, on LinkedIn, has also garnered nearly 1,200 reactions. People expressed their reactions on both the posts.

“India continues to inspire me every single day! Thank you for sharing this remarkable document,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Thanks for sharing,” expressed another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, laid the foundation of the Ram temple.

tags
top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police say Rhea Chakraborty absconding
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police say Rhea Chakraborty absconding
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In