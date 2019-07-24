The Rajasthan connection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Instagram post

Girraj Beniwal rushed to switch on the television in his Alwar house on Tuesday when his son-in-law, Rajkumar Jatiya, sent him a photo of his daughter frolicking in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lap.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when the photo landed in my WhatsApp. I rushed to switch on the TV to find out how it had happened,” says the man who runs a food centre.

Beniwal’s daughter, Jyoti, is married to Rajkumar, son of Rajya Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatia. On Tuesday, the MP, his son, daughter-in-law and six-month-old Rudrakshi went to meet the PM in Parliament.

Modi posted two images of the baby with him, on Instagram and wrote, “A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today.” The post collected thousands of ‘likes’ within moments, and got the baby’s family glued to TV.

“We called up all our relatives to tell them about this. It was a privilege for the family to see our baby in the hands of country’s most powerful man,” Beniwal said.

Rajkumar and Jyoti got married in July 2007 and Rudrakshi is their first child.

Six-month-old Rudrakshi at her maternal grandparents in Alwar.

They came to Alwar two months ago, Beniwal said. Jyoti’s younger brother, Pravesh, says the family is on cloud nine since 1.30pm yesterday when the photo landed in his father mobile phone.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:27 IST