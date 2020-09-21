e-paper
The spiral arms of this galaxy create the illusion of an eye. Seen it yet?

The spiral arms of this galaxy create the illusion of an eye. Seen it yet?

The image shows the galaxy NGC 2835, which is located near the head of the constellation Hydra, the water snake.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
The image shows the galaxy NGC 2835.
The image shows the galaxy NGC 2835. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

Starry images of space often hold the potential to inspire as well as amaze many, simultaneously. If you’re someone who usually gets awestruck by gazing at the sea of celestial bodies up above, then this post by NASA may tickle your fancy.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s official Instagram page shared this post on September 19. The image shows galaxy NGC 2835. The caption shared alongside the photograph describes what the picture depicts. “The twisting patterns created by the spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 2835 create the illusion of an eye. This is a fitting description, since it’s located near the head of the constellation Hydra, the water snake,” it reads. The text further goes on to explain, “In the galaxy’s outer arms, the bright blue regions indicate recent or ongoing star formation. At the galaxy’s center is a black hole with a mass millions of times that of our Sun”.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 1 lakh likes and many appreciative comments since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, here:

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “It is so beautiful”. Another individual wrote, “Stunning”. Now, that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

“Very cool,” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user proclaimed, “This looks spectacular”. Somebody else stated, “Astonishingly beautiful,” and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you awestruck too?

Also Read | Alluring images of Crab supernova leave people stunned. Seen them yet?

