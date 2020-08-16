e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'The year 2020 for us': People relate to this everyday fails compilation video. Do you?

“No words could have described it better. This silent clip has said it all. Awesome,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the Twitter post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has prompted hilarious reactions.
The video has prompted hilarious reactions. (Twitter)
         

The year 2020 has been highly unpredictable and has turned the lives of many around the world upside down. However, amid this uncertainty, there is one thing which has constantly kept, and is still keeping, many entertained while evoking a bout of laughter in them too - people sharing funny social media posts.

From witty to sarcastic, every now and then, these posts appear on various social media platforms and leave us thoroughly entertained. Some may even make you say “It’s so relatable.” Case in point is this video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan which is a compilation of everyday fails, but you may find that for many it sums up the year 2020 too.

“The Year 2020 for Us. In short clip,” shared with this caption, the clip is a little over a minute long. Though unknown who captured it or when, every second of the video is worth watching.

Since being shared, the video has gained over 6,600 views and close to 500 likes – and counting. From agreeing to sharing hilarious replies, people tweeted varied comments on the post. Some just shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

“No words could have described it better. This silent clip has said it all. Awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Explaining 2020 perfectly,” expressed another. “How true,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Celebs use their pictures as memes to describe months of 2020. Trend takes over social media

