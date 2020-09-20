e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / There is a surprise hidden in this ‘bowl of soup’. Watch to find

There is a surprise hidden in this ‘bowl of soup’. Watch to find

The video was shared on the profile of an artist named Natalie Sideserf.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the ‘bowl of soup’ in question.
The image shows the ‘bowl of soup’ in question. (Instagram/@sideserfcakes)
         

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen those videos which appear as one thing but eventually, turn out to be something completely – and surprisingly – different. This video showcasing a ‘bowl of soup’ fits that category perfectly.

Shared on the official Instagram profile of artist Natalie Sideserf called the Sideserf Cake Studio, the video shows a bowl of alphabet soup. It’s what happens next that may take you completely by surprise. Take a look yourself:

Yes, the apparent bowl of soup is actually a cake – and from the looks of it, a delicious one too.

With over 66,000 views and close to 8,400 likes, the video has left many surprised. People didn’t hold back while expressing their amusement and amazement.

“DAMN THAT’S SO GOOD! The effect of the letters in the sauce is on different level. Absolutely brilliant,” wrote an Instagram user. “I mean how they can look so real,” exclaimed another. “Amazing talent...proud to be in the same city as her,” said a third.

This, however, is not the only video which has left people mesmerised. Sideserf, a few days after sharing the soup bowl video, took to Instagram to post a clip detailing the baking process.

“How to make an Alphabet Spaghettios CAKE,” she wrote in the caption.

What do you think of the videos?

Also Read | Forget ‘everything is cake’, this woman’s hand is a banana. Watch

tags
top news
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
With 92,605 Covid-19 cases and 1,133 deaths, India’s tally over 5.4 million
With 92,605 Covid-19 cases and 1,133 deaths, India’s tally over 5.4 million
BSF foils Pakistan attempt to smuggle drugs, arms, ammo into Jammu
BSF foils Pakistan attempt to smuggle drugs, arms, ammo into Jammu
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
5 Indian states and Union territories least affected by Covid-19
5 Indian states and Union territories least affected by Covid-19
Trump intends to name woman as US Supreme Court judge
Trump intends to name woman as US Supreme Court judge
Sunil Gavaskar names player who could become ‘India’s future captain’
Sunil Gavaskar names player who could become ‘India’s future captain’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In