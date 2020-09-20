There is a surprise hidden in this ‘bowl of soup’. Watch to find

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:56 IST

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen those videos which appear as one thing but eventually, turn out to be something completely – and surprisingly – different. This video showcasing a ‘bowl of soup’ fits that category perfectly.

Shared on the official Instagram profile of artist Natalie Sideserf called the Sideserf Cake Studio, the video shows a bowl of alphabet soup. It’s what happens next that may take you completely by surprise. Take a look yourself:

Yes, the apparent bowl of soup is actually a cake – and from the looks of it, a delicious one too.

With over 66,000 views and close to 8,400 likes, the video has left many surprised. People didn’t hold back while expressing their amusement and amazement.

“DAMN THAT’S SO GOOD! The effect of the letters in the sauce is on different level. Absolutely brilliant,” wrote an Instagram user. “I mean how they can look so real,” exclaimed another. “Amazing talent...proud to be in the same city as her,” said a third.

This, however, is not the only video which has left people mesmerised. Sideserf, a few days after sharing the soup bowl video, took to Instagram to post a clip detailing the baking process.

“How to make an Alphabet Spaghettios CAKE,” she wrote in the caption.

What do you think of the videos?

