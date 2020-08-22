e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / There’s a tiger in this image. Did you spot it at first glance?

There’s a tiger in this image. Did you spot it at first glance?

At first glance, it looks like the picture shows a bush of dried up brunches.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shared on Twitter by photographer Sagar Damle.
The image shared on Twitter by photographer Sagar Damle. (Twitter/Sagar Damle)
         

The Internet is filled with images of wildlife which leave people fascinated – and more often than not impressed. However, once in a while, there are pictures that make people scratch their heads. In those images, the wild creature is often not visible at first glance, and you may have to look twice or more to spot it. Just like this image shared by wildlife photographer Sagar Damle.

At first glance, it looks like the picture shows a bush of dried up brunches. However, a closer look reveals there’s a tiger hidden in the image. Take a look:

The image was captured in Bandipur.
The image was captured in Bandipur. ( witter/Sagar Damle )

Damle told Hindustan Times that he captured the image during a three-day trip to Bandipur back in 2019. On the second day of his trip, he managed to click this incredible picture.

Taking to Twitter, Damle shared the image along with another picture which shows a clear shot of the predator.

“First Image is what we see with the naked eye. Second is what my camera captures,” he tweeted. “As we say in the wild, the tiger is always watching you. Whether you sight a tiger or not is your luck,” he aptly added.

Take a look at the second image:

The image was captured back in 2019.
The image was captured back in 2019. ( witter/Sagar Damle )

Here’s the entire post:

Since being posted on August 20, the tweet has collected over 7,70 likes and quite a few appreciative comments.

“Remember our guide telling us that the tigers are all around and we would only see one when the tiger chooses to be seen,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ah, that sent chills down my back,” expressed another. “Wwaaaaaaoooooww! Amazing capture,” excitedly wrote a third. “Simply outstanding,” commented a fourth. “Watching the watcher,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Predator waits to strike its prey in this picture. Can you spot it?

tags
top news
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In