These golden retriever siblings are scared of things that don’t make sense. Their video is hilarious

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:04 IST

In the pool of all happy animal content available on social media, videos of derpy pets find a top spot. Clips of dogs and cats showcasing their silly behaviour oh-so-proudly make for incredible views, and guarantee to brighten up the dullest of days. Just like this video featuring Insta-famous golden retriever doggos Xena and Finn.

The page dedicated to these adorable pooches describes Xena, as “the sassy Queen of the house” and Finn as “the annoying little bro probably sitting on his sis”. This video of theirs, shared in time for Halloween, shows all the things Xena and Finn are afraid of that don’t quite make any sense.

“Things my dogs are afraid of that don’t make sense,” says a caption on the video which goes on to list these things through a video montage. It includes sprinklers, a regular looking oven mitt and even the neighbour’s bicycle.

“I mean... it IS spooky season,” says the caption shared along with the video. Watch the hilarious clip below:

Posted on October 16, the video has collected over 81,000 likes and several comments.

“My pup saw a snowman in the yard the neighbors made last year and lost his mind! It was so funny and cute,” shared an Instagram user. “My dog is petrified of plastic bags blowing in the wind,” shared another. “Omg they are so adorable ,” wrote a third.

The comments section is also flooded with sympathetic reactions from Xena and Finn’s doggo friends on Instagram.

“The balloons are really scary to me too!! Not going near them!” reads a comment. “The sprinklers got me. I’m afraid of statues of animals! Heckin gets me every time,” reads another. “I’m terrified of my neighbors bicycles too!” says a third.

Well, what do you think about this video?

