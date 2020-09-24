e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘They are here to stay’: Cougar sightings in Chile’s suburbs increase

‘They are here to stay’: Cougar sightings in Chile’s suburbs increase

As months of coronavirus lockdowns have stilled the urban commotion, cougars feel emboldened to forage for food in the suburbs after years of drought, scientists have speculated.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:45 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
SANTIAGO
The latest sightings mark a trend as cougars descend from the desolate flanks of the high Andes down into the metropolis of 6 million residents.
The latest sightings mark a trend as cougars descend from the desolate flanks of the high Andes down into the metropolis of 6 million residents. (Representational Image)
         

A cougar cub was captured in a posh Santiago neighborhood near the foothills of the Andes mountains, National Zoo officials said, the latest in a rash of recent wild cat sightings in the Chilean capital.

The cougar, a native species, had been spotted wandering around the suburb of Las Condes along with its mother and another cat, which are still at large, officials said.

Though there is no official count, the latest sightings mark a trend as cougars descend from the desolate flanks of the high Andes down into the metropolis of 6 million residents.

As months of coronavirus lockdowns have stilled the urban commotion, cougars feel emboldened to forage for food in the suburbs after years of drought, scientists have speculated.

Zoo officials said the city, too, has sprawled towards the mountains, encroaching on the cat’s habitat.

“We are going to have to get used to the presence of cougars,” said Alejandra Montalba, director of the National Zoo in Santiago. “They are here to stay.”

Zoo officials worked with police officers to capture the cougar early on Wednesday, and said they would resume the hunt for the remaining cougars at night.

The animals are typically released to the wild after officials give them a clean bill of health.

tags
top news
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another Covid test in couple of days
Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another Covid test in couple of days
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In