This 3D arrow is the latest illusion to confuse Internet

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:58 IST

The Internet loves optical illusions and this video offers one that’s quite interesting. The clip shows the curious case of an arrow that just won’t point left - try as hard as you may. The video has baffled people who’re scratching their heads trying to understand why this is happening?

The tweet has been shared by Twitter user @ThamKhaiMeng with a caption saying: “This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can’t point left.” He even explains how it works. “It’s 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don’t register,” he adds. The clip has since been viewed over 2.7 million times. Take a look:

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can't point left. Here's how it works: It's 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don't register. pic.twitter.com/Xa32GrI7ii — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) August 4, 2019

The tweet, shared on August 4, has collected over 95,000 ‘likes’ and more than 39,000 retweets. It has been flooded with all sorts of comments as people try to comprehend the illusion.

A few, however, aren’t impressed with the post.

It's not that our brains dont register it, it's an illusion based on shape and angle, correct?



Optical illusions almost always fascinate social media; remember the cat that many thought was actually a crow? A few months back, an image of a model wearing white ballerina shoes also left people confused.

What do you think about the illusion?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:57 IST