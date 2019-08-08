e-paper
This 3D arrow is the latest illusion to confuse Internet

The video has baffled people who’re scratching their heads trying to understand why this is happening?

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows the curious case of an arrow that just won’t point left. (Screengrab)
The clip shows the curious case of an arrow that just won’t point left. (Screengrab)(Twitter/@ThamKhaiMeng )
         

The Internet loves optical illusions and this video offers one that’s quite interesting. The clip shows the curious case of an arrow that just won’t point left - try as hard as you may. The video has baffled people who’re scratching their heads trying to understand why this is happening?

The tweet has been shared by Twitter user @ThamKhaiMeng with a caption saying: “This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can’t point left.” He even explains how it works. “It’s 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don’t register,” he adds. The clip has since been viewed over 2.7 million times. Take a look: 

The tweet, shared on August 4, has collected over 95,000 ‘likes’ and more than 39,000 retweets. It has been flooded with all sorts of comments as people try to comprehend the illusion.

A few, however, aren’t impressed with the post. 

Optical illusions almost always fascinate social media; remember the cat that many thought was actually a crow? A few months back, an image of a model wearing white ballerina shoes also left people confused.

What do you think about the illusion?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:57 IST

