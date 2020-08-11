This 5-year-old during an online class is a whole mood, netizens are totally relating

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:44 IST

Waking up in the morning, sipping on a cup of strong coffee and sitting down in front of the laptop is the daily routine of many. All those going through this cycle and surviving endless meetings may relate to this kindergartener during an online class. Posted on Twitter, this 5-year-old’s photograph has piqued people’s interest.

Shared from the mother, Kara McDowell’s account on the micro-blogging site, the picture shows a laptop, and a headset kept on a table as the 5-year-old lies on a chair, looking worn-out.

McDowell tweeted the picture with the caption, “My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood.” And we totally agree to it.

Take a look at the post:

My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood. pic.twitter.com/WE2RHoFZhM — Kara McDowell pre-order ONE WAY OR ANOTHER (@karajmcdowell) August 7, 2020

Posted on August 7, the photo has garnered over 57,500 likes and tons of comments. While some agreed with the kid’s mood, other’s expressed their concern for the child’s health. However, McDowell cleared the air with another photo that shows the toddler happily showing his stuffed toy during an online class.

I've gotta say, teachers are trying their best! For balance, here's another pic from the same day. My Kindergartner happily sharing his stuffed animal during show and tell. 💙 pic.twitter.com/pOW69nwJqX — Kara McDowell pre-order ONE WAY OR ANOTHER (@karajmcdowell) August 9, 2020

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the post:

Also me after my 40 min zoom calls. And I’m a whole entire adult! Lol — isa watson 👩🏾‍💻 (@isadwatson) August 9, 2020

Lol. My kid would walk away from circle time in real life kindergarten 🤣No way he would be able to do these video calls. — kirsten pendreigh (@kpiependreigh) August 7, 2020

We’ve all been there https://t.co/4HhflfU4VO — Chelsea Klukas (@chelscore) August 10, 2020

me whenever my camera is off https://t.co/hFnfWRWmVL — Kyle Pflug (@kylealden) August 10, 2020

Some even pointed out online classes, extending for such a long time, can be extremely tedious for kids:

Why is a 5 year old expected to be on a video call for 40 min. ??!!? Should be 15 min max! — Courtney D. White (@cwhite43) August 9, 2020

I can’t even pay attention for these calls for 20 minutes i don’t know how they expect a 5 year old to keep up with this system — Nahj (@nahjaoxanna) August 9, 2020

Do you relate to this kid too?