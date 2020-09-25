e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This amazing kinetic sculpture video will leave you mesmerised

This amazing kinetic sculpture video will leave you mesmerised

Since being shared on YouTube’s official Twitter handle the video has gathered over one lakh views.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kinetic sculpture in question.
The image shows the kinetic sculpture in question. (YouTube/@ David C. Roy)
         

Hypnotic, mesmerising, and amazing are few among the many adjectives that people used while describing the video of a kinetic sculpture. The video, though old, is again grabbing people’s attention after being shared by YouTube on their official Twitter handle.

“David C. Roy has been making these kinetic sculptures for over forty years so, yeah, they’re pretty legit,” reads the caption of the video. The post is complete with a YouTube link to a longer version of the clip shared back in 2019.

Take a look at the clip which has now left tweeple amazed:

With close to one lakh views, the video has gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 2,600 likes and about 450 retweets.

“It’s kind of hypnotic,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, YouTube replied and shared this:

“I just see infinite bretzel,” said another and shared a Gif. The video sharing platform also replied and tweeted:

Here’s how others reacted:

“Satisfying,” wrote a Twitter user. “Trippy,” commented another. There were also many who wrote “wow” to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | ‘Beach animal’ video leaves people amazed and puzzled. Seen it yet?

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In