e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This cat looks like the epitome of the word shook. Watch

This cat looks like the epitome of the word shook. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat named Maddie.
The image shows a cat named Maddie.(Reddit/@mollyjoy2)
         

Trust cats to have the most unexpected reactions to the most unassuming situations. These reactions, when captured on camera, often make for a worthy watch. Case in point is this video, showcasing the bewildered expression of a cat named Maddie, that is receiving a whole lot of love from netizens on Reddit.

This clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on September 26. “This is my cat Maddie. She was shook” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows the grey-and-white furred feline, named Maddie, sitting atop a bed. Maddie’s mouth appears to be wide open, as she gazes around the room with a look of pure confusion on her face. Somebody seems to be lightly rocking the bedcover over which Maddie’s paws are placed. But the cat is so out of it that she barely even acknowledges the movement.

Check out the recording that has already amassed over 70,700 upvotes and nearly 400 comments, below, to try and guess what is baffling this adorable feline:

This is my cat Maddie. She was ~shook~ from r/aww

Here is what Redditors had to say about this share. One person said, “She is so fascinated by the blankets, the shock on her face!” trying to guess the reason behind the feline’s expression.

Another individual wrote, “Turned sound on thinking it would clarify things. It did not,” still perplexed by the cat’s actions.

What are your thoughts on this recording? What do you think has got Maddie so confused?

Also Read | Cats get bamboozled over a high-tech litter box. Watch

tags
top news
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In