This cat looks like the epitome of the word shook. Watch

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:05 IST

Trust cats to have the most unexpected reactions to the most unassuming situations. These reactions, when captured on camera, often make for a worthy watch. Case in point is this video, showcasing the bewildered expression of a cat named Maddie, that is receiving a whole lot of love from netizens on Reddit.

This clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on September 26. “This is my cat Maddie. She was shook” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows the grey-and-white furred feline, named Maddie, sitting atop a bed. Maddie’s mouth appears to be wide open, as she gazes around the room with a look of pure confusion on her face. Somebody seems to be lightly rocking the bedcover over which Maddie’s paws are placed. But the cat is so out of it that she barely even acknowledges the movement.

Check out the recording that has already amassed over 70,700 upvotes and nearly 400 comments, below, to try and guess what is baffling this adorable feline:

Here is what Redditors had to say about this share. One person said, “She is so fascinated by the blankets, the shock on her face!” trying to guess the reason behind the feline’s expression.

Another individual wrote, “Turned sound on thinking it would clarify things. It did not,” still perplexed by the cat’s actions.

What are your thoughts on this recording? What do you think has got Maddie so confused?

