This cat named Ben does not appear to be a fan of typewriters. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:51 IST

Many cat parents may attest to the fact that startling their furry little feline children is not a difficult task. Often times, these moments of utter surprise are quite fun to watch, especially if produced because of odd objects. If you’re someone who wholeheartedly believes in that notion, then this video may give you the giggles.

Shared on August 15, this clip is just a little over five seconds long. “I bought a typewriter today and Ben hates it,” reads the caption of the post.

The recording shows a white-and-black furred feline, named Ben, looking inquisitively at a blue coloured typewriter. Then, the cat tentatively climbs up towards the surface the device is kept on for closer inspection. While the kitty sniffs and tries to discern the machinery, a human hand enters the frame and presses a key on the typewriter. The subsequent sound sends the feline flying backwards.

Check out the video below:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received over 42,800 upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “This is easily the best video I’ve seen from this subreddit”. Another individual jokingly wrote, “Ancient technology is quite startling”.

“Full on belly laughed at this. Thank you,” read one comment under the post. To this, somebody responded, “I’m still laughing. This is great”.

A Reddit user stated, “Cat vs Typewriter is definitely a series I’d pay to watch”. Honestly, we would too.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

