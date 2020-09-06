This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:40 IST

Sometimes, one needs a relaxing massage or a refreshing spa day to wipe away all the stresses of life. And just like humans, some dogs also need that “me time” to unwind. Serving as the perfect example is this post shared by the Twitter user @tay03100 that may make you say ‘aww’, repeatedly.

This post was shared with three photographs of a husky and Labrador mix named Charlie. “Took these pictures after picking him up from a spa day and this fool sitting there with a big smile and winked at me,” reads the caption.

Charlie can be seen sitting in the front seat of a car with a pleased expression in the first two photos. In the third one, the adorable pooch can be seen ‘winking’ at the camera.

Check out the cute post:

Took these pictures after picking him up from a spa day and this fool sitting there w a big smile and winked at me 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bQvW9j83uf — Shentaaa (@tay03100) September 4, 2020

Shared on September 5, the post has garnered over 7 lakh likes and tons of comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable expressions of the dog, others found the happy canine to be the reason for a bright smile on their face.

Here’s how people reacted:

Keep the change and buy yaself something nice pic.twitter.com/PZRqJNGoK0 — Salutem Co. (@SalutemCo) September 5, 2020

Oh this is getting added to my collection of reaction pics...just wanted to let y'all know pic.twitter.com/eCpiH9woNN — aj (@Snail_Mix502) September 5, 2020

OH MY GOD????????? 😍 i actually shrieked my parents got so scared pic.twitter.com/jLvPqWTd60 — mahika 🏳️‍🌈 (@mahikasuvarna) September 6, 2020

lmao i can’t stop laughing at the wink pic.twitter.com/MNTCFV7v1Q — julia ✿ follow limit :( (@needyjoon) September 5, 2020

Never seen a smiling dog...the spa must have been heavenly 😍 — Elaine Elaine (@Elainesoya) September 5, 2020

If you are also in love with this ‘smiling’ dog, here’s a glimpse of Charlie as a puppy.

woke up to see Charlie famous , so here’s him as a baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/J3x8dHThby — Shentaaa (@tay03100) September 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on this ‘winking’ cutie?