e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts

This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts

Charlie, the dog can be seen sitting in the front seat of a car with a pleased expression in the first two photos.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:40 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Charlie, the ‘winking’ dog.
The image shows Charlie, the ‘winking’ dog.(Twitter@tay03100)
         

Sometimes, one needs a relaxing massage or a refreshing spa day to wipe away all the stresses of life. And just like humans, some dogs also need that “me time” to unwind. Serving as the perfect example is this post shared by the Twitter user @tay03100 that may make you say ‘aww’, repeatedly.

This post was shared with three photographs of a husky and Labrador mix named Charlie. “Took these pictures after picking him up from a spa day and this fool sitting there with a big smile and winked at me,” reads the caption.

Charlie can be seen sitting in the front seat of a car with a pleased expression in the first two photos. In the third one, the adorable pooch can be seen ‘winking’ at the camera.

Check out the cute post:

Shared on September 5, the post has garnered over 7 lakh likes and tons of comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable expressions of the dog, others found the happy canine to be the reason for a bright smile on their face.

Here’s how people reacted:

If you are also in love with this ‘smiling’ dog, here’s a glimpse of Charlie as a puppy.

What are your thoughts on this ‘winking’ cutie?

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In