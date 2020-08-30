e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This hilarious tweet poses a problem related to enjoying chai and biscuit. Can you solve it?

This hilarious tweet poses a problem related to enjoying chai and biscuit. Can you solve it?

IFS officer Praveen Angusamy posted a video which details this funny problem.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2020 10:00 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a still from the video shared on Twitter.
The image is a still from the video shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@PraveenIFShere)
         

When it comes to chai, those who really enjoy it will tell you exactly how they prefer theirs. They’ll tell you what the colour should be, how much milk should go into it, if it should have elaichi or not. Not just this, people also have their favourites in terms of the biscuits they like- right from the brand to the style of eating it. With that in mind, a Twitter user has posted a problem he’s facing and now people can’t help but share their solutions to the issue. The tweet will likely make you laugh out loud and even prompt you to figure out a solution of your own.

IFS officer Praveen Angusamy posted a video which details his problem. The clip shows him holding a small cup full of chai. In his other hand, he has a biscuit which he attempts to dip in the tea. Here’s where the problem is - the biscuit is broader than the cup and cannot be dunked in the tea.

“Life is a struggle,” Angusamy wrote on Twitter while posting the video. “What would you have done if you were in my situation?” he asks further.

He also added an important note in his tweet and wrote, “FYI - Breaking the biscuit is not allowed.”

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared last evening, the tweet has collected several reactions and possible solutions from tweeple.

What would you suggest to solve this problem?

tags
top news
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic: 10 things you should know
Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic: 10 things you should know
ASI killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
ASI killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In