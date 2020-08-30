This hilarious tweet poses a problem related to enjoying chai and biscuit. Can you solve it?

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 10:00 IST

When it comes to chai, those who really enjoy it will tell you exactly how they prefer theirs. They’ll tell you what the colour should be, how much milk should go into it, if it should have elaichi or not. Not just this, people also have their favourites in terms of the biscuits they like- right from the brand to the style of eating it. With that in mind, a Twitter user has posted a problem he’s facing and now people can’t help but share their solutions to the issue. The tweet will likely make you laugh out loud and even prompt you to figure out a solution of your own.

IFS officer Praveen Angusamy posted a video which details his problem. The clip shows him holding a small cup full of chai. In his other hand, he has a biscuit which he attempts to dip in the tea. Here’s where the problem is - the biscuit is broader than the cup and cannot be dunked in the tea.

“Life is a struggle,” Angusamy wrote on Twitter while posting the video. “What would you have done if you were in my situation?” he asks further.

He also added an important note in his tweet and wrote, “FYI - Breaking the biscuit is not allowed.”

Take a look at the video below:

Life is a struggle.

What would you have done if you were in my situation ?



FYI - Breaking the biscuit is not allowed. pic.twitter.com/WlrjvOuDdg — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) August 29, 2020

Since being shared last evening, the tweet has collected several reactions and possible solutions from tweeple.

Have a bite, sip tea. — ಪೋಲೀಸನಮಗಳು (@shubhamurty0509) August 29, 2020

Okay! Breaking the biscuit not allowed but changing the paper glass is allowed. Right!! So change the tea bowl 🥣 or the tea mug or cup☕ ☺️☺️ — Binu Chauhan (@binu_chauhan) August 29, 2020

The shape of the biscuit is square. So dip it in this way then it will be slightly smaller. After that you can comfortably enjoy tea by dipping biscuits.💁🏻‍♀️☕😂 pic.twitter.com/iLnH8RZlOp — JYOTI (@imjyot_i) August 29, 2020

It's paper cup, press it. 🙏 — Shikhar Sharma (@ViewFromShikhar) August 29, 2020

Try dipping the corner side, eat the dipped part, repeat and eat.

Its size will get smaller to get fit in. pic.twitter.com/86JMvPGhlF — DARKHORSE (@darkhorse0707) August 29, 2020

Tilt a little and dip one of the corner of the biscuit, thereby reducing the dimensions of the biscuit. The process will.need patience but purpose will be served. 😅 — Abhishek Singh (@indian_singh03) August 29, 2020

What would you suggest to solve this problem?