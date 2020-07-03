e-paper
This is a vending machine that dispenses golgappa. 'Pani Puri ATM,' say people

This is a vending machine that dispenses golgappa. ‘Pani Puri ATM,’ say people

The video has now sparked tons of comments among people.

Jul 03, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the vending machine in question.
         

If you’re someone whose mouth waters just at the mere thought of Pani Puri, then this is a day to rejoice as someone came out with a machine which dispenses the crunchy balls of deliciousness. Even if your taste buds don’t dance at the mention of Pani Puri, this is a worthy watch as the technological wonder may leave you impressed.

Shared on Twitter by many, the video shows a man demonstrating the working of the machine. The video begins with him pressing a start button and ends with the man munching on a golgappa dispensed from the machine.

“Excellent, contactless and hygienic Pani Puri machine that works like an ATM. The buttons can be easily santised. This will surely be a hit,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video:

Most people were absolutely excited to see the existence of such a machine. Expectedly, they didn’t hold back while expressing their thrill.

“Amazing. Seriously innovative,” wrote a Twitter user. “Free wali papdi milti hai isme,” tweeted another mentioning a popular Pani Puri related joke. Expressing the same, another wrote, “Does it give extra pani and sukhi papdi.”

“Yeh sure super hit hoga during lockdown,” tweeted a fourth. There were several who wrote that it is a “Pani Puri ATM machine.”

What do you think of this machine?

