This man live-streamed his entire life continuously for 365 days
Michael Gerry documented his life for a whole year.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:28 IST
Many may agree with us when we say that live-streaming has become a standard method of visual content production and consumption. Be it gaming streams or a ‘get ready with me’ live-stream, such videos aren’t unusual on the Internet. However, what this American man, named Michael Gerry, did is pretty rare.
Gerry documented his entire life through live-streams for a whole year in 2019. His videos have been catalogued by the month on his YouTube channel, straightforwardly, named Michael Gerry Live Stream. This account currently has over 6,600 subscribers.
These recordings show Gerry doing everything he would normally do, from hanging out with friends to sleeping to even using the bathroom. The unique thing is that all of his experiences are filmed. He then uploads them to the Internet for the world to see.
Gerry has also shared his thoughts and emotions about embarking on such a project on social media. Here is a post from October 2019, when Gerry installed a camera in his bathroom to “complete the idea of ‘Live-streaming my entire life’”.
Hey everyone. Once again, I’m mostly confused amidst technological progress. I set up a webcam in my bathroom in an effort to complete the idea of "Live-streaming my entire life". This has always been my full intention for the project, but I was unable to realize it due to my own technological, experiential, and intellectual limitations. Now, I can. So I present to you... with 1/4 of the project left: "Live-Streaming my Entire Life". There will be NOTHING HIDDEN in the remaining three months of my life. If you thought this project was extreme before, appreciate that there is no physical way for me to stream more of my life than I will be doing now. This is the capstone, this is the finale, this is the lifestream #MGLS #WatchMePoop PS link in bio
Here are some comments from Gerry’s Instagram profile regarding this live-streaming endeavour. One person said, “You were born to entertain”. Another individual simply wrote, “No,” under the post of him installing a camera in his bathroom.
Though Gerry stopped live-streaming every day of his life in December, his videos are available for viewing on his YouTube channel.
What are your thoughts on this?