This pic of crocodiles is collecting hilarious comments. How would you caption it?

This pic of crocodiles is collecting hilarious comments. How would you caption it?

Gatorland, a theme park in Florida, shared the image on Instagram.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 18:53 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“And then I said, ‘In a while, Crocodile!’,” joked an individual on Instagram.
“And then I said, ‘In a while, Crocodile!’,” joked an individual on Instagram.(Instagram/@gatorland_orlando)
         

It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words. This one, shared on Instagram, seems like an apt example for the saying. Gatorland Orlando shared the image on Instagram asking people to share captions for the image and the various versions shared on the post make it quite an interesting read.

Gatorland, a theme park in Florida, shared the image on their page with a simple request. “Caption this!” they wrote along with the hashtags #gatorland #nilecrocodile.

The image shows two reptiles photographed at the perfect moment and that’s why probably so many can’t help but share some hilarious comments to describe the image.

Since being shared, the image has collected thousands of likes and several comments, some which will really make you laugh out loud.

“And then I said, ‘In a while, Crocodile!’,” joked an individual. Another, who interpreted the image as showing the crocs laughing over something shared, “Haha Haha I can’t believe how high the zookeeper jumped when we charged them hahahaha”.

“He tried to pet me. He won’t do that again,” posted a third. “Then I said lend me a hand I can’t swim,” wrote a fourth.

So what about you? How would you caption this image?

