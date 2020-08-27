e-paper
This post on webinars is something that'll impress Anand Mahindra

The post features an imaginary conversation on a popular meme template from the movie Avengers: Endgame.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:14 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Poking fun at the frequency of getting invited to webinars, the tweet was shared by Twitter user Nandita.(Twitter)
         

If you remember business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s hilarious posts on Twitter about webinars and his use of the term ‘Webinarcoma’, this tweet may just tickle your funny bone again. Even if you don’t, chances are, owing to frequent webinars happening in the present times, this post will make you giggle hard.

Poking fun at the frequency of getting invited to webinars, the tweet was shared by Twitter user Nandita. Her post features an imaginary conversation on a popular meme template from the movie Avengers: Endgame. The image shows Thor and Captain Marvel engaged in conversation.

Check out the rib-tickling post:

Shared on August 26, the post has garnered over 880 likes and many comments from netizens. While some expressed how webinars have become the new normal, others simply dropped laughing out loud emojis in the comments.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Do you also relate to this hilarious meme?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s tweet about ‘Webinarcoma’ is highly on point

