This post on webinars is something that'll impress Anand Mahindra

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:14 IST

If you remember business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s hilarious posts on Twitter about webinars and his use of the term ‘Webinarcoma’, this tweet may just tickle your funny bone again. Even if you don’t, chances are, owing to frequent webinars happening in the present times, this post will make you giggle hard.

Poking fun at the frequency of getting invited to webinars, the tweet was shared by Twitter user Nandita. Her post features an imaginary conversation on a popular meme template from the movie Avengers: Endgame. The image shows Thor and Captain Marvel engaged in conversation.

Shared on August 26, the post has garnered over 880 likes and many comments from netizens. While some expressed how webinars have become the new normal, others simply dropped laughing out loud emojis in the comments.

5+ people sent me this. And I'm hosting a webinar today 😂😂 — Shalaka (@shalakulkarni) August 27, 2020

Ha ha ha. We have 3 webinars today. Apt meme. — No comments simply waste (@anish8821) August 27, 2020

Superb 😅 — D.S. Chouhan (@DSCHOUHAN1) August 27, 2020

Every virtual meet and webinar ever 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wuqiwx0wSj — Praveen (@praveenjammy) August 27, 2020

Do you also relate to this hilarious meme?

